Positive Vibes Only: Watch Brian Courtney Wilson Deliver A Poignant Message With His Masterful Performance of "Still"

Brian Courtney Wilson practices what he preaches on the latest episode of Positive Vibes Only.

Dressed in a collarless white shirt with the top two buttons undone, the three-time GRAMMY nominee calmly stands in front of the microphone and delivers a focused performance of his 2020 release "Still."

However, don't mistake Wilson's calm demeanor for indifference. Instead, view his presence on Positive Vibes Only as the embodiment of the words he wrote on "Still"—"This time, I'm focused and resolute / this time I will be still."

Watch Wilson epitomize the song's powerful lyrics below.

Vinyl sleeves of music megastars like Marvin Gaye, Donny Hathaway, Michael Jackson and Stevie Wonder provide a fitting background for Wilson's stellar Positive Vibes Only performance.

