Jekalyn Carr Speaks To The Unifying "Power Of Love" | Positive Vibes Only

Another blessed Sunday, another episode of Positive Vibes Only, GRAMMY.com's new digital series offering motivation, affirmation and uplifting energy.

In this week's episode, four-time GRAMMY-nominated gospel singer-songwriter Jekalyn Carr delivers a much-needed, uplifting performance of her unifying 2020 song, "Power Of Love." The GMA Dove Award-winning independent recording artist, who also splits her time as a speaker, host, entrepreneur, actress and author, has topped Billboard's gospel charts seven times. Her new song, "Power Of Love," reminds listeners that "We're all one people" and that "We're the ones that can change this place."

Ahead of the performance, licensed therapist, media personality and nationally syndicated TV and radio talk show host Spirit offers sage words about the power of music.

The newly launched Positive Vibes Only series aims to affirm audiences everywhere as the country continues to face the COVID-19 pandemic and nationwide racial reckoning. The series will feature upcoming performances by Christian music artists Hannah Kerr and Wande; Latin GRAMMY-nominated group Miel San Marcos; GRAMMY-nominated singers Jonathan McReynolds, Kierra Sheard, Koryn Hawthorne, Mali Music and Natalie Grant; and GRAMMY-winning singers Kalani Pe'a and Lauren Daigle.

Spoken word artist J. Ivy, poet Sabrina Benaim and internet sensation and actress Tabitha Brown are among the speakers who will open each episode.

Positive Vibes Only posts every Sunday at noon PST/3 p.m. EST on GRAMMY.com and via the Recording Academy's official YouTube channel, Facebook page and Instagram profile.

Positive Vibes Only Launches With Emotive "Graves Into Gardens" Performance From Elevation Worship & Words Of Wisdom From Jovian Zayne