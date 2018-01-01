Winners
Jump to Year
How Far I'll Go
Lin-Manuel Miranda, songwriter (Auli'i Cravalho)
nominees
I Don't Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker)
Jack Antonoff, Sam Dew & Taylor Swift, songwriters (ZAYN & Taylor Swift)
Never Give Up
Sia Furler & Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Sia)
Stand Up For Something
Common, Andra Day & Diane Warren, songwriters (Andra Day Featuring Common)
City Of Stars
Justin Hurwitz, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, songwriters (Ryan Gosling & Emma Stone)
Can't Stop The Feeling!
Glory
Let It Go
Skyfall
Adele Adkins & Paul Epworth, songwriters.
Safe & Sound (From The Hunger Games)
T Bone Burnett, Taylor Swift, John Paul White & Joy Williams, songwriters
I See The Light (From Tangled)
Alan Menken & Glenn Slater, songwriters (Mandy Moore & Zachary Levi)
The Weary Kind (From Crazy Heart)
Ryan Bingham & T Bone Burnett, songwriters (Ryan Bingham)
Jai Ho (From Slumdog Millionaire)
Gulzar, A.R. Rahman & Tanvi Shah, songwriters (A.R. Rahman, Sukhvinder Singh, Tanvi Shah, Mahalaxmi Iyer & Vijay Prakash)
Down To Earth (From Wall-E)
Peter Gabriel & Thomas Newman, songwriters (Peter Gabriel)
Love You I Do (From Dreamgirls)
Henry Krieger & Siedah Garrett, songwriters (Jennifer Hudson)
Our Town (From Cars)
Randy Newman, songwriter (James Taylor)
Believe (From The Polar Express)
Alan Silvestri & Glen Ballard, songwriters (Josh Groban)
Into The West (From The Lord Of The Rings - The Return Of The King)
Annie Lennox, Fran Walsh & Howard Shore, songwriters (Annie Lennox)
A Mighty Wind (From A Mighty Wind)
Christopher Guest, Eugene Levy & Michael McKean, songwriters (The Folksmen, Mitch & Mickey, And The New Main Street Singers)
If I Didn't Have You (From Monsters, Inc.)
Randy Newman, songwriter (Randy Newman)
Boss Of Me (From Malcolm In The Middle)
John Flansburgh & John Linnell, songwriters (They Might Be Giants (From Malcolm In The Middle))
When She Loved Me (From Toy Story 2)
Randy Newman, songwriter (Sarah McLachlan)
My Heart Will Go On (Love Theme From Titanic)
James Horner & Will Jennings, songwriters (Celine Dion)
I Believe I Can Fly (From Space Jam)
R. Kelly, songwriter (R. Kelly)
Because You Loved Me (Theme From Up Close & Personal)
Diane Warren, songwriter (Celine Dion)
Colors Of The Wind (From Pocahontas)
Alan Menken & Stephen Schwartz, songwriters (Vanessa Williams & Judy Kuhn)
Streets Of Philadelphia (From Philadelphia)
Bruce Springsteen, songwriter (Bruce Springsteen)
A Whole New World (Aladdin's Theme) (From Aladdin)
Alan Menken & Tim Rice, songwriters (Peabo Bryson & Regina Belle)
Beauty And The Beast (From Beauty And The Beast)
Alan Menken & Howard Ashman, songwriters (Celine Dion & Peabo Bryson)
(Everything I Do) I Do It For You (From Robin Hood - Prince Of Thieves)
Bryan Adams, Michael Kamen & Robert John "Mutt" Lange, songwriters (Bryan Adams)
Under The Sea (From The Little Mermaid)
Alan Menken, composer. Howard Ashman, lyricist (Various Artists)
Let The River Run (From Working Girl)
Carly Simon, songwriter (Carly Simon)
Two Hearts (From Buster)
Lamont Dozier & Phil Collins, songwriters (Phil Collins)
Somewhere Out There (From An American Tail)
Barry Mann, Cynthia Weil & James Horner, songwriters (Linda Ronstadt & James Ingram)