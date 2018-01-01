Winners

Jump to Year

Best Song Written For Visual Media

 

60th Annual GRAMMY Awards (2017)
 
winner

How Far I'll Go

Lin-Manuel Miranda, songwriter (Auli'i Cravalho)

Track From: Moana: The Songs

nominees

Taylor Swift

I Don't Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker)

Jack Antonoff, Sam Dew & Taylor Swift, songwriters (ZAYN & Taylor Swift)

Sia

Never Give Up

Sia Furler & Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Sia)

Common

Stand Up For Something

Common, Andra Day & Diane Warren, songwriters (Andra Day Featuring Common)

City Of Stars

Justin Hurwitz, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, songwriters (Ryan Gosling & Emma Stone)

59th Annual GRAMMY Awards (2016)
 
winner
Justin Timberlake

Can't Stop The Feeling!

Max Martin, Shellback & Justin Timberlake, songwriters (Justin Timberlake, Anna Kendrick, Gwen Stefani, James Corden, Zooey Deschanel, Walt Dohrn, Ron Funches, Caroline Hjelt, Aino Jawo, Christopher Mintz-Plasse & Kunal Nayyar)

58th Annual GRAMMY Awards (2015)
 
winner

Glory

Lonnie Lynn, Che Smith & John Stephens, songwriters.

57th Annual GRAMMY Awards (2014)
 
winner

Let It Go

Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez, songwriters. (Idina Menzel)

56th Annual GRAMMY Awards (2013)
 
winner
Adele, GRAMMY winner

Skyfall

Adele Adkins & Paul Epworth, songwriters.

Adele Adkins & Paul Epworth, songwriters.

55th Annual GRAMMY Awards (2012)
 
winner
T Bone Burnett, Taylor Swift, The Civil Wars

Safe & Sound (From The Hunger Games)

T Bone Burnett, Taylor Swift, John Paul White & Joy Williams, songwriters

T Bone Burnett, Taylor Swift, John Paul White & Joy Williams, songwriters.

54th Annual GRAMMY Awards (2011)
 
winner
Alan Menken, GRAMMY winner

I See The Light (From Tangled)

Alan Menken & Glenn Slater, songwriters (Mandy Moore & Zachary Levi)

Alan Menken & Glenn Slater, songwriters.

53rd Annual GRAMMY Awards (2010)
 
winner
T Bone Burnett

The Weary Kind (From Crazy Heart)

Ryan Bingham & T Bone Burnett, songwriters (Ryan Bingham)

Ryan Bingham & T Bone Burnett, songwriters.

52nd Annual GRAMMY Awards (2009)
 
winner

Jai Ho (From Slumdog Millionaire)

Gulzar, A.R. Rahman & Tanvi Shah, songwriters (A.R. Rahman, Sukhvinder Singh, Tanvi Shah, Mahalaxmi Iyer & Vijay Prakash)

A.R. Rahman, Gulzar & Tanvi Shah, songwriters.

51st Annual GRAMMY Awards (2008)
 
winner

Down To Earth (From Wall-E)

Peter Gabriel & Thomas Newman, songwriters (Peter Gabriel)

Peter Gabriel & Thomas Newman, songwriters.

50th Annual GRAMMY Awards (2007)
 
winner

Love You I Do (From Dreamgirls)

Henry Krieger & Siedah Garrett, songwriters (Jennifer Hudson)

Henry Krieger & Siedah Garrett, songwriters.

49th Annual GRAMMY Awards (2006)
 
winner

Our Town (From Cars)

Randy Newman, songwriter (James Taylor)

Randy Newman, songwriter.

48th Annual GRAMMY Awards (2005)
 
winner

Believe (From The Polar Express)

Alan Silvestri & Glen Ballard, songwriters (Josh Groban)

Alan Silvestri & Glen Ballard, songwriters.

47th Annual GRAMMY Awards (2004)
 
winner

Into The West (From The Lord Of The Rings - The Return Of The King)

Annie Lennox, Fran Walsh & Howard Shore, songwriters (Annie Lennox)

Annie Lennox, Fran Walsh & Howard Shore, songwriters.

46th Annual GRAMMY Awards (2003)
 
winner

A Mighty Wind (From A Mighty Wind)

Christopher Guest, Eugene Levy & Michael McKean, songwriters (The Folksmen, Mitch & Mickey, And The New Main Street Singers)

Christopher Guest, Eugene Levy & Michael McKean, songwriters.

45th Annual GRAMMY Awards (2002)
 
winner

If I Didn't Have You (From Monsters, Inc.)

Randy Newman, songwriter (Randy Newman)

Randy Newman, songwriter.

44th Annual GRAMMY Awards (2001)
 
winner

Boss Of Me (From Malcolm In The Middle)

John Flansburgh & John Linnell, songwriters (They Might Be Giants (From Malcolm In The Middle))

John Flansburgh & John Linnell, songwriters.

43rd Annual GRAMMY Awards (2000)
 
winner

When She Loved Me (From Toy Story 2)

Randy Newman, songwriter (Sarah McLachlan)

Randy Newman, songwriter.

42nd Annual GRAMMY Awards (1999)
 
winner
Madonna

Beautiful Stranger (From Austin Powers - The Spy Who Shagged Me)

Madonna & William Orbit, songwriters (Madonna)

Madonna & William Orbit, songwriters.

41st Annual GRAMMY Awards (1998)
 
winner

My Heart Will Go On (Love Theme From Titanic)

James Horner & Will Jennings, songwriters (Celine Dion)

James Horner & Will Jennings, songwriters.

40th Annual GRAMMY Awards (1997)
 
winner

I Believe I Can Fly (From Space Jam)

R. Kelly, songwriter (R. Kelly)

R. Kelly, songwriter.

39th Annual GRAMMY Awards (1996)
 
winner

Because You Loved Me (Theme From Up Close & Personal)

Diane Warren, songwriter (Celine Dion)

Diane Warren, songwriter.

38th Annual GRAMMY Awards (1995)
 
winner
Alan Menken, GRAMMY winner

Colors Of The Wind (From Pocahontas)

Alan Menken & Stephen Schwartz, songwriters (Vanessa Williams & Judy Kuhn)

Alan Menken & Stephen Schwartz, songwriters.

37th Annual GRAMMY Awards (1994)
 
winner
Bruce Springsteen

Streets Of Philadelphia (From Philadelphia)

Bruce Springsteen, songwriter (Bruce Springsteen)

Bruce Springsteen, songwriter.

36th Annual GRAMMY Awards (1993)
 
winner
Alan Menken, GRAMMY winner

A Whole New World (Aladdin's Theme) (From Aladdin)

Alan Menken & Tim Rice, songwriters (Peabo Bryson & Regina Belle)

Alan Menken & Tim Rice, songwriters.

35th Annual GRAMMY Awards (1992)
 
winner
Alan Menken, GRAMMY winner

Beauty And The Beast (From Beauty And The Beast)

Alan Menken & Howard Ashman, songwriters (Celine Dion & Peabo Bryson)

Alan Menken & Howard Ashman, songwriters.

34th Annual GRAMMY Awards (1991)
 
winner

(Everything I Do) I Do It For You (From Robin Hood - Prince Of Thieves)

Bryan Adams, Michael Kamen & Robert John "Mutt" Lange, songwriters (Bryan Adams)

Bryan Adams, Michael Kamen & Robert John "Mutt" Lange, songwriters.

33rd Annual GRAMMY Awards (1990)
 
winner
Alan Menken, GRAMMY winner

Under The Sea (From The Little Mermaid)

Alan Menken, composer. Howard Ashman, lyricist (Various Artists)

Alan Menken, composer. Howard Ashman, lyricist.

32nd Annual GRAMMY Awards (1989)
 
winner

Let The River Run (From Working Girl)

Carly Simon, songwriter (Carly Simon)

Carly Simon, songwriter.

31st Annual GRAMMY Awards (1988)
 
winner

Two Hearts (From Buster)

Lamont Dozier & Phil Collins, songwriters (Phil Collins)

Lamont Dozier & Phil Collins, songwriters.

30th Annual GRAMMY Awards (1987)
 
winner

Somewhere Out There (From An American Tail)

Barry Mann, Cynthia Weil & James Horner, songwriters (Linda Ronstadt & James Ingram)

Barry Mann, Cynthia Weil & James Horner, songwriters.