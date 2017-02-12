searchsearch
Urbie Green

Artist

Urbie Green

WINS*

0

NOMINATIONS*

1

2nd Annual GRAMMY Awards

NOMINATION

Best Jazz Performance - Soloist

Best Of New Broadway Show Hits (Album)

Urbie Green News

All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Urbie Green

Nominations

