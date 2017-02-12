Steven Mackey
WINS*
1
NOMINATIONS*
4
54th Annual GRAMMY Awards
WINNER
Best Small Ensemble Performance
Mackey: Lonely Motel - Music From Slide
View All Nominations For This Artist
Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations
Steven Mackey News
All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Steven Mackey
Wins
Best Small Ensemble Performance
Mackey: Lonely Motel - Music From Slide
Nominations
Best Contemporary Classical Composition
Mackey, Steven: Lonely Motel - Music From Slide
Get notified of exciting GRAMMY Award news and upcoming events!
Be the first to find out about GRAMMY nominees, winners, important news, and events