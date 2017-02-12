searchsearch
Steven Mackey

Artist

Steven Mackey

WINS*

1

NOMINATIONS*

4

54th Annual GRAMMY Awards

WINNER

Best Small Ensemble Performance

Mackey: Lonely Motel - Music From Slide

Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations

Steven Mackey News

All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Steven Mackey

Wins

Best Small Ensemble Performance

Mackey: Lonely Motel - Music From Slide

Nominations

Best Contemporary Classical Composition

Mackey, Steven: Lonely Motel - Music From Slide

More from the 54th Awards

