Stephanie Andrews News

Stephanie Andrews
WINS*
0
NOMINATIONS*
1
23rd Annual GRAMMY Awards
NOMINATION
Best Album Of Original Score Written For A Motion Picture Or A Television Special
Stevie Wonder's Journey Through The Secret Life Of Of Plants (Album)
Nominations
