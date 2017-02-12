searchsearch
Sonny Stitt

Artist

Sonny Stitt

WINS*

0

NOMINATIONS*

2

26th Annual GRAMMY Awards

NOMINATION

Best Jazz Instrumental Performance, Soloist

The Last Stitt Sessions, Vol. 1 (Album)

Sonny Stitt News

All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Sonny Stitt

Nominations

