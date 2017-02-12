Sonny Stitt
WINS*
0
NOMINATIONS*
2
26th Annual GRAMMY Awards
NOMINATION
Best Jazz Instrumental Performance, Soloist
The Last Stitt Sessions, Vol. 1 (Album)
Sonny Stitt News
