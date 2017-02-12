Rune Tonsgaard Sørensen News

searchsearch
Rune Tonsgaard Sørensen

Artist

WINS*

0

NOMINATIONS*

1

61st Annual GRAMMY Awards

NOMINATION

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

Beethoven, Shostakovich & Bach

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

Beethoven, Shostakovich & Bach

