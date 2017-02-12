Rune Tonsgaard Sørensen
WINS*
0
NOMINATIONS*
1
61st Annual GRAMMY Awards
NOMINATION
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance
Beethoven, Shostakovich & Bach
Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations
Rune Tonsgaard Sørensen News
All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Rune Tonsgaard Sørensen
Nominations
