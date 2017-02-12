searchsearch
Phil Schaap

Artist

WINS*

6

NOMINATIONS*

8

43rd Annual GRAMMY Awards

WINNER

Best Historical Album

Louis Armstrong - The Complete Hot Five & Hot Seven Recordings

Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations

Phil Schaap News

All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Phil Schaap

Wins

Best Historical Album

Louis Armstrong - The Complete Hot Five & Hot Seven Recordings

