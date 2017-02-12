Phil Schaap News

Phil Schaap
WINS*
6
NOMINATIONS*
8
43rd Annual GRAMMY Awards
WINNER
Best Historical Album
Louis Armstrong - The Complete Hot Five & Hot Seven Recordings
All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Phil Schaap
Wins
