searchsearch
Paul Brizzi

Artist

Paul Brizzi

WINS*

1

NOMINATIONS*

1

42nd Annual GRAMMY Awards

WINNER

Best Historical Album

The Duke Ellington Centennial Edition - The Complete RCA Victor Recordings (1927-1973)

View All Nominations For This Artist

Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations

Paul Brizzi News

View All News

All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Paul Brizzi

Wins

Best Historical Album

The Duke Ellington Centennial Edition - The Complete RCA Victor Recordings (1927-1973)

More from the 42nd Awards

Get notified of exciting GRAMMY Award news and upcoming events!
Be the first to find out about GRAMMY nominees, winners, important news, and events