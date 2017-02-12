Paul Brizzi News

Paul Brizzi
WINS*
1
NOMINATIONS*
1
42nd Annual GRAMMY Awards
WINNER
Best Historical Album
The Duke Ellington Centennial Edition - The Complete RCA Victor Recordings (1927-1973)
