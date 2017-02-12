searchsearch
Nancy Ford

Artist

Nancy Ford

WINS*

0

NOMINATIONS*

1

22nd Annual GRAMMY Awards

NOMINATION

Best Cast Show Album

I'm Getting My Act Together And Taking It On The Road (Album)

View All Nominations For This Artist

Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations

Nancy Ford News

View All News

All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Nancy Ford

Nominations

Best Cast Show Album

I'm Getting My Act Together And Taking It On The Road (Album)

More from the 22nd Awards

Get notified of exciting GRAMMY Award news and upcoming events!
Be the first to find out about GRAMMY nominees, winners, important news, and events