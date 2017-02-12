Millie Jackson News

Millie Jackson
WINS*
0
NOMINATIONS*
1
17th Annual GRAMMY Awards
NOMINATION
Best R&B Vocal Performance, Female
If Loving You Is Wrong I Don't Want To Be Right (Track)
