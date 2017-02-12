searchsearch
Millie Jackson

Artist

Millie Jackson

WINS*

0

NOMINATIONS*

1

17th Annual GRAMMY Awards

NOMINATION

Best R&B Vocal Performance, Female

If Loving You Is Wrong I Don't Want To Be Right (Track)

Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations

Millie Jackson News

All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Millie Jackson

Nominations

Best R&B Vocal Performance, Female

If Loving You Is Wrong I Don't Want To Be Right (Track)

