Linda Davis

Artist

Linda Davis

WINS*

3

NOMINATIONS*

4

59th Annual GRAMMY Awards

WINNER

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

Thy Will

Linda Davis News

All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Linda Davis

Wins

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

Thy Will

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

Love Remains

