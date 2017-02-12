Linda Davis
WINS*
3
NOMINATIONS*
4
59th Annual GRAMMY Awards
WINNER
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
Thy Will
Linda Davis News
All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Linda Davis
