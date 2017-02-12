Leonid Shukaev
WINS*
0
NOMINATIONS*
1
38th Annual GRAMMY Awards
NOMINATION
Best Chamber Music Performance
Shostakovich: String Quartets, Nos. 3, 5 And 7 (Album)
View All Nominations For This Artist
Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations
Leonid Shukaev News
All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Leonid Shukaev
Nominations
Best Chamber Music Performance
Shostakovich: String Quartets, Nos. 3, 5 And 7 (Album)
Get notified of exciting GRAMMY Award news and upcoming events!
Be the first to find out about GRAMMY nominees, winners, important news, and events