Junior Brown

Artist

Junior Brown

WINS*

0

NOMINATIONS*

3

39th Annual GRAMMY Awards

NOMINATION

Best Male Country Vocal Performance

My Wife Thinks You're Dead (Track)

Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations

Junior Brown News

All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Junior Brown

Nominations

Best Male Country Vocal Performance

My Wife Thinks You're Dead (Track)

Best Country Song

My Wife Thinks You're Dead (Track)

