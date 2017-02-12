Josef Bierbichler News

searchsearch
Josef Bierbichler

Artist

Josef Bierbichler

WINS*

0

NOMINATIONS*

1

46th Annual GRAMMY Awards

NOMINATION

Best Small Ensemble Performance (with or without Conductor)

Goebbels: Eislermaterial

