Josef Bierbichler
WINS*
0
NOMINATIONS*
1
46th Annual GRAMMY Awards
NOMINATION
Best Small Ensemble Performance (with or without Conductor)
Goebbels: Eislermaterial
View All Nominations For This Artist
Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations
Josef Bierbichler News
All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Josef Bierbichler
Nominations
Best Small Ensemble Performance (with or without Conductor)
Goebbels: Eislermaterial
Get notified of exciting GRAMMY Award news and upcoming events!
Be the first to find out about GRAMMY nominees, winners, important news, and events