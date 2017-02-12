searchsearch
Artist

Jose Rossy

WINS*

0

NOMINATIONS*

1

26th Annual GRAMMY Awards

NOMINATION

Best Jazz Fusion Performance, Vocal Or Instrumental

Procession (Album)

Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations

Jose Rossy News

All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Jose Rossy

