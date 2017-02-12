Jose Rossy
WINS*
0
NOMINATIONS*
1
26th Annual GRAMMY Awards
NOMINATION
Best Jazz Fusion Performance, Vocal Or Instrumental
Procession (Album)
View All Nominations For This Artist
Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations
Jose Rossy News
All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Jose Rossy
Nominations
Best Jazz Fusion Performance, Vocal Or Instrumental
Procession (Album)
Get notified of exciting GRAMMY Award news and upcoming events!
Be the first to find out about GRAMMY nominees, winners, important news, and events