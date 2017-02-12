John Renbourn Group News

searchsearch
John Renbourn Group

Artist

WINS*

0

NOMINATIONS*

1

25th Annual GRAMMY Awards

NOMINATION

Best Ethnic Or Traditional Folk Recording

Live In America (Album)

Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations

