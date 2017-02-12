Jerry Goldsmith News

searchsearch
Jerry Goldsmith

Artist

WINS*

0

NOMINATIONS*

7

24th Annual GRAMMY Awards

NOMINATION

Best Arrangement On An Instrumental Recording

The Slaves

All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Jerry Goldsmith

Nominations

Best Instrumental Composition

Best Arrangement On An Instrumental Recording

