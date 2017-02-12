searchsearch
Jean Johnson

Artist

Jean Johnson

WINS*

0

NOMINATIONS*

2

28th Annual GRAMMY Awards

NOMINATION

Best Soul Gospel Performance By A Duo, Group, Choir Or Chorus

Completely Yes (Track)

Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations

Jean Johnson News

All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Jean Johnson

Nominations

Best Soul Gospel Performance By A Duo, Group, Choir Or Chorus

Completely Yes (Track)

More from the 28th Awards

