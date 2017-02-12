Jean Johnson News

Jean Johnson
WINS*
0
NOMINATIONS*
2
28th Annual GRAMMY Awards
NOMINATION
Best Soul Gospel Performance By A Duo, Group, Choir Or Chorus
Completely Yes (Track)
