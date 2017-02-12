searchsearch
Hungarian Quartet

Artist

Hungarian Quartet

WINS*

0

NOMINATIONS*

1

5th Annual GRAMMY Awards

NOMINATION

Best Classical Performance - Chamber Music

Bartók: Complete Quartets

View All Nominations For This Artist

Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations

Hungarian Quartet News

View All News

All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Hungarian Quartet

Nominations

Best Classical Performance - Chamber Music

Bartók: Complete Quartets

More from the 5th A Awards

Get notified of exciting GRAMMY Award news and upcoming events!
Be the first to find out about GRAMMY nominees, winners, important news, and events