Hungarian Quartet News

Hungarian Quartet
WINS*
0
NOMINATIONS*
1
5th Annual GRAMMY Awards
NOMINATION
Best Classical Performance - Chamber Music
Bartók: Complete Quartets
Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations
