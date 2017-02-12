Hugh Ross News

Hugh Ross
WINS*
0
NOMINATIONS*
2
6th Annual GRAMMY Awards
NOMINATION
Best Classical Performance - Choral (Other Than Opera)
Milhaud: Les Choephores (Album)
