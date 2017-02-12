searchsearch
Hugh Ross

Artist

Hugh Ross

WINS*

0

NOMINATIONS*

2

6th Annual GRAMMY Awards

NOMINATION

Best Classical Performance - Choral (Other Than Opera)

Milhaud: Les Choephores (Album)

Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations

Hugh Ross News

Nominations

Best Classical Performance - Choral (Other Than Opera)

Milhaud: Les Choephores (Album)

