Gary Weis News

Gary Weis

Artist

Gary Weis

WINS*

0

NOMINATIONS*

1

29th Annual GRAMMY Awards

NOMINATION

Best Music Video, Long Form

Frank Sinatra: Portrait Of An Album (Video)

