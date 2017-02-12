Christopher Bell News

Christopher Bell
WINS*
0
NOMINATIONS*
1
40th Annual GRAMMY Awards
NOMINATION
Best Choral Performance
Paray: Mass For The 500th Anniversary Of The Death Of Joan Of Arc (Track)
Nominations
