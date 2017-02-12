searchsearch
Amy Horowitz

Artist

WINS*

1

NOMINATIONS*

1

40th Annual GRAMMY Awards

WINNER

Best Historical Album

Anthology Of American Folk Music - 1997 Expanded Edition

Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations

Amy Horowitz News

All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Amy Horowitz

Wins

Best Historical Album

