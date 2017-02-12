Amy Horowitz
WINS*
1
NOMINATIONS*
1
40th Annual GRAMMY Awards
WINNER
Best Historical Album
Anthology Of American Folk Music - 1997 Expanded Edition
View All Nominations For This Artist
Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations
Amy Horowitz News
All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Amy Horowitz
Wins
Best Historical Album
Anthology Of American Folk Music - 1997 Expanded Edition
Get notified of exciting GRAMMY Award news and upcoming events!
Be the first to find out about GRAMMY nominees, winners, important news, and events