Positive Vibes Only: We The Kingdom Deliver Faith-Redeeming Joy In An Anthemic Performance Of "Miracle Power"

In this episode of Positive Vibes Only , the bandmates invite fans to a sunny, window-filled room for an exuberant performance of the song. The black-and-white video shows the band rejoicing as they perform the uplifting tune, adding in strong rhythms and lush vocal harmonies to amp up the energy of the performance.

Contemporary Christian group We The Kingdom embrace the joy of finding faith in a powerful God in "Miracle Power," the anthemic first single from their new self-titled album, which arrived on Sept. 16.

"This is for the lost and lonely," the opening line of "Miracle Power" declares. The group says that inviting in everyone — especially anyone going through hard times — is crucial to the song's mission statement.

"It's a song for everyone because at the end of the day, we've all felt like that at some point in our lives," the band shared with KLove. "Miracles have a beautiful way of restoring childlike wonder back into the hearts of all of us. They leave you awestruck in a way nothing else can, and with 'Miracle Power,' our hope is that each ear that hears this song will let faith rise up and these lyrics sink in a bit deeper with each listen."

We The Kingdom's self-titled album follows their full-length breakout debut, 2020's Holy Water, which earned the five-piece group — made up of multiple generations of relatives — their first two GRAMMY nominations in 2021. Press play on the video above to embrace the joyful, anthemic sounds of "Miracle Power" for yourself, and keep checking back to GRAMMY.com for more new episodes of Positive Vibes Only.

