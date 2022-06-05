Positive Vibes Only: Taylor Bennett Rings In Summer Fun With A Smooth Performance Of "Come Alive"

Taylor Bennett's "Come Alive" is equal parts nostalgia and living-in-the-moment summertime fun. The song's lyrics recall memories of carefree fun as a teen hanging out with friends, but also evokes a feeling of holding on to a perfect summer night, knowing the moment will soon be a memory.

In this episode of Positive Vibes Only, Bennett curates that mood with a breezy performance of "Come Alive." Wearing tinted jeans and bathed in blue neon light, he delivers his song's feel-good message surrounded by his band, busting out some smooth moves along the way.

"Come Alive" is a single from Bennett's newest album, Coming of Age, which the Chicago rapper released in April. Taken as a whole, the track list is a strong artist statement of self-expression, both musically and personally.