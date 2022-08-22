Herbal Tea & White Sofas: Prateek Kuhad Shares His Old Fashioned Recipe That Would Make Don Draper Proud

When he was in college, Prateek Kuhad was a huge fan of the TV show Mad Men, the 1960s-era period drama that follows advertising executive — and big-time whiskey fan — Don Draper. That's how Kuhad first got the idea to start ordering old fashioneds while he was out at bars — and now, years later, it's still his drink of choice.

"I think it's the safest thing to get at any bar. Most places make really good old fashioneds," the singer says, explaining why the drink is an especially good choice for when he's on tour.

In this episode of Herbal Tea & White Sofas, Kuhad says that a little bit of liquor is an important part of his pre-show ritual. "Me and my band like to have a drink before, just to calm our nerves," he explains. "So for that, we usually have a bottle of whiskey."