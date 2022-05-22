Positive Vibes Only: Watch Milck Perform A Stouthearted Version Of "Power"

Do we nurture, comfort and forgive ourselves like we do others? That's what MILCK seems to ask in her stirring song "Power."

"No matter your features/ We're all the same tender loving creatures/ Taking steps upon the earth," the Los Angeles singer/songwriter — a child of immigrants from Hong Kong — declares over a lone acoustic guitar in the below video.

And MILCK finishes the line with a simple truth: "Don't need anyone to tell you what you're worth."