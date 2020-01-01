Positive Vibes Only: Kalani Pe'a Whisks Us Away To Hawaii With A Feel-Good Performance Of "E Nā Kini"

While fall has officially set in, Positive Vibes Only, GRAMMY.com's new digital series offering motivation, affirmation and uplifting energy, is bringing the sunshine back on this beautiful Sunday.

In this week's episode, two-time GRAMMY-winning Hawaiian singer-songwriter Kalani Pe'a whisks us away to the Paradise of the Pacific with a feel-good performance of "E Nā Kini." The song, whose title translates to "all the masses" or "all the people," was originally composed as a unifying anthem for the people of Molokai, on the Kalaupapa Peninsula, who were quarantined on the Hawaiian island for leprosy treatment. Meant to uplift spirits and bring encouragement to those suffering, the song brought the Hawaiian nation together, reminding its citizens and natives that as a united tribe working and living as one, they will thrive through the trials and tribulations of the time.

For the performance, Pe'a is joined by the graceful hula dancer Teva Medeiros from the esteemed hula school, Hālau Kekuaokalā'au'ala'iliahi.

Watch: Kalani Pe'a On How Music Helped Him Overcome Struggles

"E Nā Kini" is featured on Pe'a's 2016 debut album, E Walea, which, in 2017, garnered the artist his first of two GRAMMY wins in the Best Regional Roots Music Album, making Pe'a the only Hawaiian artist to win in this category, according to his official bio. He won the category again in 2019 with his 2018 album, No 'Ane'i.

Ahead of the joyous performance, entertainment journalist and on-air talent Gia Peppers reminds us of the power of breathing, disconnecting and being in the moment.

GRAMMY.com's newly launched Positive Vibes Only series aims to affirm audiences everywhere as the country continues to face the COVID-19 pandemic and racial reckoning. The series will feature upcoming performances by Christian music artists Hannah Kerr and Wande; Latin GRAMMY-nominated group Miel San Marcos; GRAMMY-nominated singers Koryn Hawthorne, Mali Music and Natalie Grant; and GRAMMY-winning singer Lauren Daigle.

Spoken word artist J. Ivy, poet Sabrina Benaim and internet sensation and actress Tabitha Brown are among the speakers who will open each episode.

Positive Vibes Only posts every Sunday at noon PST/3 p.m. EST on GRAMMY.com and via the Recording Academy's official YouTube channel, Facebook page and Instagram profile.

