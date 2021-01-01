Positive Vibes Only: Watch House Gospel Choir & Todd Terry Perform Joyous, Socially Distanced "Everything Is Love"

Nearly a year into the COVID-19 pandemic, many peoples' love-lives have taken a hit. If you're single, dating can be a downright dangerous proposition; if you have a live-in partner, being in the same space nonstop for months on end can lead to friction.

Thankfully, in this week's Positive Vibes Only, GRAMMY-nominated DJ/producer Todd Terry and House Gospel Choir are here to strengthen us during this trying time for romance. From 29 different windows, they sing in crisp harmony about the oneness of the human family and our common fallibility and need for acceptance. In other words, we're all in this together. "If you need some love," they sing as a united throng, "Don’t you dare give up."

At the top of the video, TV host, actress, and entrepreneur Stacy Ike offers a soul-lifting speech about how we need to nurture our relationships during this isolating, perilous time—only to others, but to ourselves.

Watch the heartening performance of "Everything Is Love" above, and explore more episodes of GRAMMY.com's transformative Positive Vibes Only series.

