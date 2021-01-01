Positive Vibes Only: DOE Finds Perspective With Heartening Version Of "Good Now"

As the COVID-19 pandemic marks a year around the sun, music has been a primary channel for the grief, suffering and overall malaise many of us feel. Derrial Christon keenly understands this.

"There does seem to be light at the end of the tunnel," the celebrity host, journalist and producer says in this week’s Positive Vibes Only. "But even with that light, we all have to find a place that motivates us and gives us inspiration. Music is that place."

To guide us into that space of healing and uplift, gospel singer/songwriter DOE performs her tune "Good Now," about tackling problems by viewing them from a new vantage point.

Check out the soothing clip above, and watch other episodes of Positive Vibes Only here.

