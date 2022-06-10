GRAMMY Rewind: Outkast's André 3000 Delivers Perhaps The Shortest Acceptance Speech Ever After Winning A GRAMMY For Best Rap Album In 2004

The album was both a mainstream success and a radical departure from convention — the music challenged genre , with "Hey Ya" charting inside the Top 20 on modern rock, adult contemporary and Latin pop radio charts, and "The Way You Move" stalwartly rising to the top of the Billboard rap charts. And when the project was named Best Rap Album at the 2004 GRAMMYs, Outkast's André 3000 did something equally surprising.

At the 46th GRAMMY Awards in 2004, rap duo Outkast walked in with six nominations, including some major love for Speakerboxxx/The Love Below. The band's seminal double album from 2003, its track list includes now-classic Outkast hits like "Hey Ya," "The Way You Move" and "Roses."

In this episode of GRAMMY Rewind, revisit André 3000's two-word acceptance speech, which just might be the shortest on record at an awards show. The bulk of the clip consists of him making his way up to the stage — and once he gets there, he grabs his trophy, says "thank you," tosses up a peace sign, and departs.

The award wasn't the end of the accolades André 3000 and his bandmate Big Boi would receive that evening. Speakerboxx/The Love Below also earned them the most coveted award of the night: The GRAMMY for Album of the Year. (To date, Outkast has won 6 GRAMMYs and has received 16 nominations overall.)

