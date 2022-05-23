Herbal Tea & White Sofas: Noel Schajris Explains How He Takes Care Of His Voice Backstage

"There are some magical moments in live shows," Argentine-born singer/songwriter Noel Schajris reflects, "when you don't even remember you have a body and you feel like you're floating above the piano and the audience."

To maximize those "magical moments," Schajris has to make sure his voice is always in tip-top shape — and that's what he's got in mind when he fills out his tour rider. In this episode of Herbal Tea & White Sofas, Schajris says that he always requests a beverage that helps him take care of his voice.

"Lots of water, chamomile tea, a little bit of honey," he lists. "I always like to drink a chamomile tea before singing."