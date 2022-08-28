Positive Vibes Only: Matthew West & Anne Wilson Unite For A Tender Performance Of "Me On Your Mind"

Matthew West and Anne Wilson offer up a celebration of the immediacy of God's love in their harmony-rich performance of "Me On Your Mind," a reimagined duet version of West's ballad.

Though it was West who first recorded the song, Wilson has always had a hand in the process of making "Me On Your Mind" — she and West co-wrote the track, along with Jeff Pardo. In this episode of Positive Vibes Only, Wilson's voice finds a natural landing spot on this new duet version of the track, which she and West perform in a relaxed backstage setting.

Strumming an acoustic guitar, West handles the first verse of the song, sitting on a couch in a dressing room. Wilson provides swelling vocal harmonies before taking lead on the second verse, and the two artists sway along to the ballad as they continue to attend their song with rich, close vocal harmony.