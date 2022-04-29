Photo: Amanda Edwards
video
GRAMMY Rewind: Lizzo Preaches The Power Of Connection While Accepting Best Pop Solo Performance GRAMMY For "Truth Hurts" In 2020
As she accepted her GRAMMY award for "Truth Hurts," Lizzo marveled at how quickly the win put all her problems in perspective.
In 2020, Lizzo walked into the 62nd GRAMMY Awards ceremony as the most-nominated artist of the night. Still, she seemed to be stunned speechless when she got up on stage to claim her trophy for Best Pop Solo Performance for "Truth Hurts," a hard-luck bop off her critically lauded third studio album, Cuz I Love You.
The latest episode of GRAMMY Rewind revisits Lizzo's unforgettable and endearingly off-the-cuff speech, in which she reminds the star-studded crowd — and herself — about the power of music and connection in our darkest times.
"I realized that there's people hurting right now, and you guys create beautiful music, you guys create connectivity," she passionately told the audience, which included two of her fellow nominees in the Best Pop Solo Performance category: Billie Eilish and Ariana Grande.
"And I'm speaking to all of y'all in this room: We need to continue to reach out. This is the beginning of making music that moves people again...that liberates people," Lizzo continued. "Let's continue to reach out, hold each other down and lift each other up."
"Truth Hurts" spent seven weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 2019, tying with Iggy Azalea's "Fancy" (featuring Charli XCX) as the longest-running No. 1 rap song by a female artist. The song earned Lizzo nominations for Record of the Year and Song of the Year at the 2020 GRAMMYs.
Lizzo took home two other golden gramophones that night: Best Urban Contemporary Album for her album Cuz I Love You, and Best Traditional R&B Performance for album cut "Jerome."
Watch Lizzo's full acceptance speech above, and check GRAMMY.com every Friday for more episodes of GRAMMY Rewind.
10 Artists Who Have Stood Up For Women In Music: Taylor Swift, Lizzo & More
Photo: Timothy Norris / Stringer / Getty Images
news
Lizzo, Beyoncé, Bad Bunny and More Celebrate 2023 GRAMMYs Wins on Social Media
Following the 2023 GRAMMYs, artists including Lizzo, Beyoncé, Kim Petras, reacted and shared award-winning moments from Music’s Biggest Night on social media.
Following the 2023 GRAMMYs, artists including Lizzo, Beyoncé, Kim Petras, and more shared award-winning moments from Music’s Biggest Night with the fans that made their careers possible.
Catch up on the 2023 GRAMMY Awards atlive.GRAMMY.com, where you can watch all of the 2023 GRAMMYs highlights in one place, including GRAMMY performances, acceptance speeches, the GRAMMY Live red carpet special, the full Premiere Ceremony livestream, behind-the-scenes backstage moments, and much, much more.
Lizzo
Lizzo honors the legends that came before her ground-breaking ‘Special’ GRAMMY win for Album of the Year.
Viola Davis
Viola Davis makes her younger-self proud with her EGOT-making GRAMMY win.
Kim Petras
Kim Petras makes GRAMMY history with an important first, winning Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for ‘Unholy’ with Sam Smith.
Bad Bunny
Bad Bunny shares thanks and appreciation for his 2023 GRAMMY wins with fans.
Samara Joy
First-time GRAMMY-winner Samara Joy celebrates tearfully with her fans live on Instagram.
Beyoncé
Queen Beyoncé poses with her 2023 GRAMMY wins that make her the most GRAMMY-winning artist of all time.
Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
news
Lizzo Is The Fashion Queen Of The 2023 GRAMMYs: What The 'Special' Winner Wore
A look at everything GRAMMY-winning pop star Lizzo wore during 2023 GRAMMYs Week — from red carpet to the main stage.
Lizzo shined bright throughout the 2023 GRAMMYs, serving three stunning looks, a powerhouse performance, and a heartfelt speech as she took home another golden gramophone for Record Of The Year. It's safe to say that the pop queen has reached icon status.
Lizzo looked the part throughout GRAMMY Week, serving stunning looks on the 65th GRAMMY Awards red carpet and at the 2023 Pre-GRAMMY Gala & Salute To Industry Icons. While Lizzo has long been known for her sartorial flair, the GRAMMY winner continued her legacy of head-turning looks this year.
At the star-studded Pre-GRAMMY Gala — where the legendary music executive and host Clive Davis celebrates his favorite names in music — Lizzo was not only a special guest, but also a performer. She looked like a whole damn party in an Alexander McQueen little black dress accented with shiny blue-and-black feathers covering the shoulders, while the skirt featured glamorous party streamers and thigh-high black boots.
She posed on the gala red carpet with her boo Myke Wright, posting pics of them looking happy and glam in their fits with the caption "Hard Launch" on her socials. Later that evening she continued to steal the spotlight with a performance of "Break Up Twice" from her much-lauded album, Special. A proper warm-up ahead of a big day for the pop queen at Music's Biggest Night.
The "Special" singer rocked three whole stunning looks at the 2023 GRAMMY Awards. She turned heads once more on the red carpet, first appearing with an orange-red flower cape covering herself and framing her glowing face.
As she walked the carpet, she pulled the cape onto her shoulders to reveal a glamorous orange Dolce & Gabbana gown with rhinestone straps and ribbing, and a matching flower in her hair. She once again posed with her boo, for their first GRAMMY Awards together.
For her electric GRAMMY stage performance of Special's "About Damn Time" and "Special," Lizzo, of course, served more glamor with a new look. She belted her heart out in a unique and fresh take on the little black dress, with a satin corset-style bodice trimmed in rhinestones, puffy shoulder sleeves and a tulle train. She completed her performance fit with bedazzled pointy boots, a big diamond cross necklace, and a sleek bob. She shared the stage with a choir of Black women in gold embossed robes, magnifying the power of her music and voice.
Lizzo performs at the 2023 GRAMMYs | Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for the Recording Academy
Lizzo's third and final 2023 GRAMMYs look, which serendipitously coordinated with her hero Beyoncé, was a shiny silver party with short puffy sleeves paired with silver rose heels. She wore this while sitting in the audience with fellow GRAMMY-winning belter Adele. This was also what she wore when she accepted her big win of the night, for Record Of The Year for "About Damn Time."
In her moving acceptance speech, she reminded the audience of humans' inherent good, and her long-time love for Queen Bey and Prince. She explained that Prince's untimely death inspired her to make happy music, and that she once ditched school in fifth grade to catch a Beyoncé concert.
A true pop and fashion queen and beacon of joy and realness, Lizzo will undoubtedly keep fans watching for her next big moment.
2023 GRAMMY Nominations: See The Complete Winners & Nominees List
Photo: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
news
10 Must-See Moments From The 2023 GRAMMYs: Beyoncé Makes History, Hip-Hop Receives An Epic Tribute, Bad Bunny Brings The Puerto Rican Heat
The 2023 GRAMMYs marked a triumphant — and historic — return to Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena, where modern superstars and living legends came together for a memorable celebration of music in all its forms.
A wide, uplifting tapestry of sounds was saluted and rewarded during the 2023 GRAMMYs. The telecast's pluralistic approach delivered a view of the present as a time of musical splendor while also celebrating its past — from hip-hop's legacy, to Latin's cultural influence, to pop's boundary-pushing stars.
Between history-making wins from Beyoncé and Kim Petras, a major victory by a young jazz sensation, and celebratory performances honoring greats, there was plenty to be reveled both on and off the GRAMMY stage. Below, take a look at the highlights of another memorable edition of Music's Biggest Night.
Bad Bunny Sticks Close To His Caribbean Roots
After global star Bad Bunny celebrated a year of extraordinary achievements — both artistic and commercial — the Puerto Rican tastemaker used his GRAMMYs performance to celebrate his Caribbean roots.
Benito could have picked an obvious selection, like the crowd-pleasing single "Tití Me Preguntó." Instead, he focused on the soulful roots of Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic by performing electrifying renditions of "El Apagón" and "Después de la Playa."
Bad Bunny has demonstrated time and again a gift for reinventing Latin genres. And yet, "Después de la Playa" kept its insanely syncopated beats and feverish brass section faithful to traditional merengue. The late Dominican icon Johnny Ventura would have been proud.
The Fans Receive A Much-Deserved Spotlight
The awards, record deals and critical raves are indispensable elements of stardom. But in the end, it is the contributions of average fans that sustain a career. With that in mind, the GRAMMYs organized a roundtable with 10 studious fans, each making a case for their favorite performer to win the Album Of The Year award.
To their delight — and genuine surprise — host Trevor Noah invited them on stage for the coveted award, asking one of the most devoted fans in Harry Styles' pack to announce his win. The two shared a joyous embrace before she handed him his golden gramophone, serving as a touching closing reminder that the fans mean everything.
The Magic Of Motown Becomes Transformational
A brisk tribute to Motown co-founder Berry Gordy and musical genius Smokey Robinson — three songs, augmented by an inspired Stevie Wonder — proved that words will never be enough to capture the label's contribution to pop culture. A factory of beautiful dreams, Motown gave us a string of timeless hits that combine aural poetry with propulsive rhythms, honeyed hooks and virtuoso arrangements. Seeing the 82 year-old Robinson perform the 1967 classic "The Tears of a Clown" was one of the evening's most dazzling moments. (The performance also featured Wonder's rendition of the Temptations' "The Way You Do The Things You Do" and a duet with country singer Chris Stapleton on Wonder's own "Higher Ground.")
Honoring The Past Shows The Future Is Bright
2022 was a year of artistic triumph, but also of tremendous loss. The In Memoriam segment of the telecast was sobering, also honoring performers who are lesser known in the United States but definitely worthy of a mention — such as Brazil's Erasmo Carlos and Argentina's Marciano Cantero.
It began with a stately rendition of "Coal Miner's Daughter" by Kacey Musgraves in tribute to country legend Loretta Lynn, then continued with Quavo and Maverick City Music honoring Migos' Takeoff, ending with an homage to Fleetwood Mac's Christine McVie from Sheryl Crow, Bonnie Raitt and Mick Fleetwood. Many artists were lost during the past 12 months, but their music lives on.
A Queen Breaks Records — To A Disco Beat
Beyoncé was allegedly stuck in traffic when she won her third GRAMMY of the evening — Best R&B Song for the joyful single "CUFF IT" — which, as Trevor Noah noted, put her one win away from making GRAMMY history. Luckily, by the time her name was announced for that record-setting feat, she was in attendance — and very much in shock.
Her seventh studio LP, RENAISSANCE, won Best Dance/Electronic Album. The win put her GRAMMY total at 32, marking the most wins of all time. Visibly emotional, Beyoncé first took a deep breath and said "I'm trying to just receive this night"; before heading off stage, she made sure to honor the queer dance pioneers who inspired the album, an exuberant tribute to classic dance format.
Hip-Hop Shines As A National Treasure
2023 marks the 50th anniversary of hip-hop — so, naturally, the GRAMMYs put together perhaps the most legendary celebration possible. Featuring the Roots, Run-DMC, Queen Latifah, and many, many more, the nearly 15-minute performance highlighted the genre's influence from past to present.
The parade of legends tracing the history of the genre was breathtaking. From Grandmaster Flash ("The Message") and De La Soul ("Buddy") to Missy Elliott ("Lose Control") and Lil Uzi Vert ("Just Wanna Rock"), the extensive medley gave hip-hop its rightful place of honor as the most compelling musical movement of the past 50 years.
The Art Of Songwriting Stands The Test Of Time
One of the show's most endearing images was the utter shock on Bonnie Raitt's face when she was announced as the winner of the Song Of The Year GRAMMY — perhaps because her competition featured the likes of Beyoncé, Adele and Harry Styles. "This is an unreal moment," she said. "The Academy has given me so much support, and appreciates the art of songwriting as much as I do."
In retrospect, Raitt's win shouldn't surprise anyone who is aware of her superb musicianship — and her 15 GRAMMYs to show for it. A rootsy, vulnerable song, "Just Like That" is the title track of her eighteenth studio album; the song also took home the GRAMMY for Best American Roots Song earlier in the evening.
Lizzo Dedicates Her Grammy Win to Prince (And Beyoncé)
By the time Record Of The Year was announced, the prodigiously gifted Lizzo had already brought the GRAMMY house down with rousing performances of the funky "About Damn Time" and the anthemic "Special." But clearly the best was yet to come, as the former track took home one of the night's biggest honors.
As Lizzo began her speech, she paid homage to Prince, who both served as an idol and a mentor to the star. "When we lost Prince, I decided to dedicate my life to making positive music," she said, going on to explain that while she first felt misunderstood for her relentless positivity, mainstream music has begun to accept it — as evidenced by her win for "About Damn Time."
Before leaving the stage, she made sure to give one more idol a shout-out: Beyoncé. "You changed my life," Lizzo said, reflecting on seeing the "BREAK MY SOUL" singer when she was in 5th grade. "You sang that gospel medley, and the way you made me feel, I was like, 'I wanna make people feel this way with my music.' So thank you so much."
Contrary To Popular Belief, Jazz Proves It's Far From Dead
It only takes one listen to the wondrous voice of young Bronx singer Samara Joy to understand that she follows the same path once walked by Sarah Vaughan and Ella Fitzgerald. Joy's second album, Linger Awhile, includes atmospheric versions of such classic nuggets as "Misty," "'Round Midnight" and "Someone To Watch Over Me."
The rising star was already a winner going into the telecast, as Joy took home the golden gramophone for Best Jazz Vocal Album in the Premiere Ceremony. But when she beat out mainstream hitmakers like Latto, Anitta and Måneskin for the coveted Best New Artist GRAMMY, Joy not only set her place in the jazz firmament — it hinted that the genre may be ripe for a revival.
The Pop Concept Album Lives On
It's not only the stunning beauty of its melodies, and the pristine warmth of the production. Harry's House is a special album partly because of its vaguely conceptual sheen — the pervasive feeling that the 13 songs within are interconnected, an intimate journey into the singer's creative soul.
At the telecast, Styles performed an ethereal reading of his luminous mega-hit "As It Was." His well-deserved win for Album Of The Year confirmed that it's perfectly valid to mix accessible pop with a sophisticated unifying theme — and if you do it really right, you may just win a GRAMMY.
Check out the complete list of winners and nominees at the 2023 GRAMMYs.
Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
news
Watch Lizzo Deliver Electrifying Performances of "About Damn Time" and "Special" | 2023 GRAMMYs
The pop star offered dazzling renditions of two hits from her fourth album, 'Special,' which earned Lizzo her second Album of the Year nomination.
Very few people can inspire a room the way Lizzo can — and she proved that on the 2023 GRAMMYs stage.
Lizzo performed two songs from her Album Of The Year-nominated LP Special, starting with an a cappella burst of "About Damn Time," a celebration of self-love. She then quickly transitioned to bringing everyone to “church” via her album’s anthemic title track.
"In case nobody told you today/ You're special,” she sang, surrounded by a group of black-and-gold robe-clad backup singers on the minimalist stage. And when Lizzo reached the vibrato peak of her vocal delivery, the spiritual truth of her message reached an equal height.
"About Damn Time" has already earned a double-platinum certification by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) since its April 2022 debut, and spent two weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot 100. "Special," meanwhile, seems poised to have its own turn in the spotlight, its uplifting message like a ray of sunshine.
The performance comes in the midst of a massive night for Lizzo, with nominations in a variety of categories, including Album Of The Year and Best Pop Vocal Album, as well as Record Of The Year, Song Of The Year and Best Pop Solo Performance for "About Damn Time."
Check out the complete list of winners and nominees at the 2023 GRAMMYs.