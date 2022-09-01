Press Play At Home: Jenna Raine Premieres New Song "Fumbled The Bag" With An Empowering Performance

Jenna Raine isn't afraid to call it like she sees it in "Fumbled the Bag," a scorching kiss-off to an ex. "What if you got it all wrong and I was the one all along?/ Hate to say I told you so, but baby, ain't it sad?/ You fumbled the bag," she sings in the chorus.

In this episode of Press Play at Home, Raine debuts her new tell-it-like-it-is anthem with help from her acoustic guitar, sitting against a sunny waterfront backdrop. The stripped-back performance puts the focus on the song's message, which doesn't hold back from telling an ex they're at fault.

The singer/songwriter says that "Fumbled the Bag" was inspired by two close friends who went through breakups right before the summer. In writing it, she wanted to point the finger at the guys who broke their hearts, and let them know that they'll regret their decisions about ending their relationships.