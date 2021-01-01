Herbal Tea & White Sofas: TikTok Star Tai Verdes Says Bananas & Peanut Butter Are The Ultimate Pair

It's only been about a year and half since singer/songwriter Tai Verdes was working at a Verizon store in Los Angeles, trying to kick off his music career, when his laid-back bop, "Stuck In The Middle," took off on TikTok.

Today, the 25-year-old artist is in the midst of his first-ever tour, meaning it's the first time the rising star has had a tour rider. One of his special requests? The undeniably delicious combo of peanut butter and bananas, best enjoyed in sandwich form.

In the latest episode of Herbal Tea & White Sofas, find out what else the "A-O-K" singer enjoys backstage as well as what he loves most about performing live.

