Herbal Tea & White Sofas: Rainsford Reveals What She’d Ask For Backstage If Money Were No Object

Already well-established as a model and actor, Rainsford — aka Rainey Qualley — is still an up and comer as a musician. But that doesn’t stop her from dreaming about what her ideal tour rider would look like.

"If money were no object, what would I want on my rider?" she considers. "I’m a big animal lover, so I would love to be able to just have a dressing room filled with a bunch of kittens, or something."

In this episode of Herbal Tea & White Sofas, Rainsford details her more modest backstage must-haves, and admits that it’s still hard to wrap her head around the fact that she’s got avid listeners who come out to a show just to hear her play.

"It feels weird to even say that or talk about that, because it’s just hard for me to imagine that I even have fans," she explains with a chuckle. "This show I just played in London was so fun, because a bunch of girls were there who knew lyrics and were singing along. That’s still such a new phenomenon for me. I’m just so humbled and flattered that anybody wants to listen to the stuff I made, and come to shows."