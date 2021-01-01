Herbal Tea & White Sofas: Why Parcels' Patrick Hetherington Requires A Single Prawn Backstage

When it comes to what artists want before a show, some seafood lovers may ask for a nice shrimp cocktail. But Australian five-piece Parcels would rather just have one single prawn.

As the electropop group’s keyboardist/guitarist Patrick Hetherington explains in the latest episode of Herbal Tea & White Sofas, the cryptic request has nothing to do with personal taste or dietary restrictions — they just want to see how the venue responds.

"That was open for interpretation," Hetherington says with a pinch of mirth. "Sometimes, somebody would cook a prawn. Sometimes, people would take it more creatively." (Perhaps a prawn-shaped neck pillow, which the band has actually received in the past.)

Watch Hetherington ruminate on the meaning of prawns as well as the "medicinal" flavor profile of root beer — a beverage he considers semi-foreign to his home country of Australia.

Parcels have a new album, Day/Night, out now on Because Music — and a (possibly prawn-filled) U.S. tour kicking off in February.

Check out the quirky video above and click here to enjoy more episodes of Herbal Tea & White Sofas.

How Do You Follow Up A Blockbuster Album? Let Royal Blood, Who Just Released Typhoons, Explain