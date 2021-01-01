GRAMMY Rewind: Watch A Golden Mary J. Blige Win Best R&B Album In 2007

For the latest episode of GRAMMY Rewind (watch in full below), witness nine-time GRAMMY winner Mary J. Blige shine as she accepts her Best R&B Album win at the 49th GRAMMY Awards in 2007 for The Breakthrough. The award was presented by the Black Eyed Peas, including Fergie, who held Blige's clutch like any good girlfriend would.

"I want to thank God for this album, and this award for this album," the "Family Affair" artist said while holding back tears. She looked glamorous in a golden rhinestone encrusted gown and cascading diamond earrings to match.

"It has not only shown that I'm an artist, a musician and a writer, but it's also shown that I'm growing into a better human being. Tonight, we celebrate the better human being."

That evening, the "Real Love" singer was nominated for eight GRAMMYs and won three, with her classic slow jam "Be Without You" earning Best R&B Song and Best Female R&B Vocal Performance.

The Breakthrough is her seventh studio album—and the first to win a GRAMMY—and was released in 2005. She won her very first GRAMMY with Method Man at the 38th GRAMMY Awards for their vibey 1995 collab, "I'll Be There For You / You're All I Need To Get By." She won her first solo GRAMMY for Best Female R&B Vocal Performance in 2003 for "He Think I Don't Know," from her GRAMMY-nominated fifth studio album, No More Drama.