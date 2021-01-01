GRAMMY Rewind: Watch An Emotional Luis Fonsi Win Record Of The Year And Thank Daddy Yankee For "Despacito" In 2017

If there's a world record involving the words "music" and "streaming," chances are Luis Fonsi broke it in 2017 with "Despacito."

"Despacito" earned the Puerto Rican singer seven world records, the most-viewed YouTube video of all time and a spot on Rolling Stone's "100 Greatest Songs of the Century So Far." However, none of those accolades seemed to numb Fonsi when accepting the Latin GRAMMY for Record of the Year in 2017.

Watch below to see the five-time Latin GRAMMY winner try to hold in his emotions while sending thanks to everyone from Daddy Yankee to his home country of Puerto Rico.

On top of Record of The Year, "Despacito" pushed Fonsi to three additional Latin GRAMMY Awards in 2017: Best Short Form Music Video, Best Urban/Fusion Performance and Song Of The Year. The global chart-topping single also broke several Guinness World Records, including the first YouTube video to receive five billion views and the most-streamed track worldwide.

Fonsi would later place two versions of "Despacito", the original with Daddy Yankee and the remix with Justin Bieber, on his GRAMMY-nominated 2019 album, Vida.

