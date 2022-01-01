GRAMMY Rewind: Watch Sheryl Crow Pitch A Lauryn Hill Collab And Graciously Accept The GRAMMY Win For Best Rock Album In 1999

After a charming pitch to collaborate with eight-time GRAMMY winner Lauryn Hill, Sheryl Crow dedicated her Best Rock Album acceptance speech at the 42nd GRAMMY Awards to honoring the team of people that helped elevate her career.

"I have to look at the label as letting me develop as an artist from the ground up, and I really appreciate that," the singer/songwriter raved upon accepting the golden gramophone for 1998’s The Globe Sessions. (The album also won a GRAMMY for Best Engineered Non-Classical Album and was nominated for a GRAMMY for Album Of The Year.)

Watch the nine-time GRAMMY winner humbly heap praise onto her then-recently defunct label below.

A&M Records was the home for The Globe Sessions, but in 1999, the label ceased operations and merged with two other record labels. However, Crow would go on to see continued success throughout her career, earning three of her nine GRAMMY wins and receiving 17 additional GRAMMY nominations.

