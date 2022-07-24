Positive Vibes Only: ELEVATION RHYTHM Turn "Aquí Estoy" Into A Joyful Parking Lot Party

Hailing from the Elevation Church in Charlotte, North Carolina, ELEVATION RHYTHM is a multi-faceted expression of worship that provides a musical landscape for people — especially youth and young adults — to express their faith.

The group encapsulates the joy of worship and a relationship with Jesus in "Aquí Estoy," a new song that bandmate Brittany Diaz says is centered around the freedom and abundance of a life led in worship.

"'Aquí Estoy' is about the joy and freedom that comes with living life with Jesus," she explains to The Christian Beat. "A lot of the time we try to find pleasure in things or places that leave us feeling empty, but the Lord promises us an abundant and fruitful life with Him. This song is about that joy you feel after experiencing His love. You can't help but dance."