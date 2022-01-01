Herbal Tea & White Sofas: Why Courtney Barnett Needs Local Postcards & International Stamps On Her Rider

Even when Courtney Barnett is engrossed in the touring life, she loves sending snail mail. That is, as long as it’s a tacky postcard.

"Part of that is the fun of going around the town and finding the strangest postcard you can find," the GRAMMY-nominated singer/songwriter, who just released her new album Things Take Time, Take Time, says. "Sometimes, there's not enough time, so it's nice to have them on a rider. Someone picks them out for me, and then I can kind of send them around the world."

In the latest episode of Herbal Tea & White Sofas, watch Barnett expound on this quirky tour activity and explain why, when it comes to food, she goes for local delicacies. "Our town makes the best donuts, so we're going to show them off to the touring Australians," she adds.

Watch the amusing video above and check below for more episodes of Herbal Tea & White Sofas.

Courtney Barnett Examines The Moving Parts Of New Album Things Take Time, Take Time: "Kinder To The Self, To The Listener, To The Writer"