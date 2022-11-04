GRAMMY Rewind: Celine Dion Delivers A String-Propelled Performance Of "My Heart Will Go On" At The GRAMMY Awards In 1998

In the late 1990s, arguably no song loomed larger in mainstream culture than Celine Dion's "My Heart Will Go On."

A sweeping, heart-tugging power ballad about finding hope after tragedy, the song was written for and appeared on the soundtrack of the movie Titanic.

As such, it quickly became synonymous with James Cameron's blockbuster film recounting of the maritime tragedy — and the love story that took place on the doomed passenger liner.

In this episode of GRAMMY Rewind, watch Dion take the GRAMMYs stage in 1998 to perform "My Heart Will Go On." Despite the song being a worldwide mega-hit, Dion kept things relatively understated on the GRAMMYs stage.

Rather than opt for glitz, glamor and flashy visual aesthetics, Dion took the stage in a simple, classic ballroom gown, descending a staircase with a piano at the bottom as she began to sing.

Her performance was backed by a full string orchestra, adding layers of musical backup to underscore the song's profound emotional resonance.