Herbal Tea & White Sofas: Amanda Shires' Backstage Go-To Keeps Her Clothes Free Of Wine Stains

Amanda Shires wears many hats on the road: She is a solo artist, one-fourth of the country supergroup the Highwomen (with Maren Morris, Brandi Carlile and Natalie Hemby) and part of the 400 Unit, the all-star backing band for her husband, Americana giant Jason Isbell.

But no matter what the lineup is, Shires has been touring long enough to know what she needs backstage before her shows, and one important component of her tour rider is a wine selection.

"I have a couple different wine riders that go out. The $25 tier, the $40 tier, the celebration tier, the 'what we can get by with when We're in the middle of Amarillo' tier," she jokes. "I'm just a person that really appreciates Jesus' first miracle."

In this episode of Herbal Tea & White Sofas, the singer/songwriter and fiddle player explains that her tour riders are Road-tested. Over the years, she's learned that if she's going to have wine backstage, she also needs an effective way to clean up spills.