Press Play: AkayCentric Delivers A Tender, Stripped-Down Performance Of "Body And Soul"

"We are ordinary people doing extraordinary things/ Smallest tides rock the biggest boats/ So who says it can't be done?" rising reggae and blues star Hezron Clarke sings in the chorus of his song "Man on a Mission." It's a message of support and encouragement for anybody with a dream to chase — because that's exactly how Clarke got to where he is today.

In this episode of Press Play, Clarke delivers a hopeful and chilled-out performance of "Man on a Mission," which is the title track of his 2022 album. The album cover serves as the backdrop of the performance, with Clarke sitting on a stool and strumming an acoustic guitar while an array of backing musicians accompany him as he sings.

"Man on a Mission" is also the first track on the album, and fittingly lays out the thesis of the project: The singer isn't shy about pursuing his passions, and he won't stop until he's accomplished what he wants to do. He also celebrates those who inspire him, reminding himself and other dreamers that any goal is attainable, no matter how improbable it might seem.