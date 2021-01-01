Press Play At Home: Watch Monsieur Periné Perform A Bubbly Version Of "Mundo Paralelo"

Ever hear the axiom "Music is a universal language"? Sure, it's a cliche, but for good reason.

Take Monsieur Periné, a Colombian band who sings in Spanish, French, English, and Portugese. But you don't need to know any of those languages to feel the welcoming vibe of "Mundo Paralelo."

In the latest episode of Press Play At Home, let the Bogotán ensemble—led by Catalina García—sweep you away with a performance of "Mundo Paralelo" that exudes radiance and group solidarity.

"[It's about] the simple things in life," García told Rolling Stone about the song upon its release. "Walking on the grass barefoot, feeling the rain, and having fun with your dog."

"Mundo Paralelo," a collaboration with Pedro Capó released last May, is a follow-up to Monsieur Periné's 2018 album Encanto Tropical, which was nominated for Best Latin Rock, Urban Or Alternative Album at the 61st GRAMMY Awards in 2019. (The group won for Best New Artist at the 16th Latin GRAMMYs in 2015.)

Check out Monsieur Periné's lighthearted performance of "Mundo Paralelo" above, and click here to enjoy more episodes of Press Play At Home.

