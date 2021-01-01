Press Play At Home: Watch Yola Perform A Rock-Solid Rendition Of "Stand For Myself"

After years of "vibes," it's official: Songs are back. No matter how much production wizardry you throw on a track, the world seems to be remembering that songs are only as good as their foundation.

In her song "Stand For Myself," the gifted, four-time GRAMMY-nominated singer/songwriter Yola seems to doubly allude to this axiom and her own self-containment.

Over a handful of first-position chords, Yola lets loose her mighty voice. "I understand why you close your eyes/Why you deaf your ears/I realize now, you wanna feel nothing," she booms. "Just like I was, a coward in the shadows/No view from above."



In the latest episode of Press Play At Home, Yola shows she's the opposite of cowardly. With the simple and strong flavors of an acoustic guitar, a stripped-down ensemble, and her inimitable voice, she proves she can stand tall on her own accord.

Check out Yola's self-assured performance of "Stand For Myself" above and click here to enjoy more episodes of Press Play At Home.

